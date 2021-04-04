Woman killed, man wounded in shooting in Maywood

The 3700 block of E. 56th Street in Maywood is seen on April 4, 2021. A man and woman were shot in the area the night before. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was wounded in Maywood Saturday night.

Deputies first responded to the 3700 block of E. 56th Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a call about two gunshot victims in the residential area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the woman succumbed to her wounds. The man was hospitalized Sunday, being treated for a gunshot wound to the torso.

It’s unclear who shot the two victims. Officials provided no information on a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.