Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and left her to die on a Rialto street late Monday night.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue, a Rialto Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving officers found a woman in the roadway who had apparently been struck by a vehicle.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and left her to die on a Rialto street on June 12, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash had fled, the spokesperson said.

Investigators did not provide a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or the driver.

The department’s Major Traffic Collision Team is taking over the investigation and is searching for any surveillance video.