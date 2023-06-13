Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and left her to die on a Rialto street late Monday night.
The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue, a Rialto Police Department spokesperson said.
Arriving officers found a woman in the roadway who had apparently been struck by a vehicle.
The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the crash had fled, the spokesperson said.
Investigators did not provide a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or the driver.
The department’s Major Traffic Collision Team is taking over the investigation and is searching for any surveillance video.