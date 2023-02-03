Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was set on fire in Riverside County on Friday.

The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on fire by Norman.

The victim was then transported to another home in the 36000 block of Olea Ct. after the attack, authorities said.

Police responded to the home around 7:43 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with serious burns on over 30 percent of her body.

She was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue where evidence connected to the woman’s attack was found.

The suspect remains at large and is currently wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Chapparosa at 951-769-8500. Anonymous tips can be emailed to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.