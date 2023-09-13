Two people were fatally shot in Lancaster on Sept. 13, 2023. (Don Luis Meza)

A man and a woman were fatally shot in Lancaster early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported in the 44000 block of Valley Central Way at a few minutes before 3 a.m., and responding deputies found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The other victim, only described as a man, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the shooter or shooters was publicized, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.