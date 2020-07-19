Woman, man found shot to death in Agoura Hills

A woman and man were shot to death in Agoura Hills Saturday morning, authorities said.

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting, which occurred in the 5200 block of Colodney Drive around 11:27 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no outstanding suspect, and a weapon was found at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies discovered the victims’ bodies after a witness directed them toward the shooting scene, officials said.

“Deputies made entry to the location and discovered a male White adult and female White adult suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials wrote in a news release. “They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Authorities have not released any other details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.