A woman who apparently had a confrontation with employees at Kohl’s store in Ventura came back later with a rifle, witnesses said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Kohl’s location at 4950 Telephone Road near the 101 Freeway.

Witnesses said the woman was denied when she tried to return some merchandise and left the store.

Police respond to a Kohl’s in Ventura on Sept. 5, 2023. (TNLA)

The same woman allegedly returned a short time later with a rifle and pointed it at an employee, the witnesses told stringer news service TNLA.

Customers were ordered to leave the store as the Kohl’s was evacuated by authorities.

Police arrived and quickly detained the woman, according to TNLA.

KTLA has made calls to the Ventura Police Department for more information, and to determine if the woman had been arrested, but we have not heard back.