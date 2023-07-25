A woman who was punched by a sheriff’s deputy while holding her baby last year has filed a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the deputies involved in the violent encounter.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Yeayo Russell alleges the deputies involved in the July 13, 2022 incident used excessive force in her wrongful arrest.

The incident unfolded when deputies pulled over a vehicle for not having its headlights on in Palmdale. They discovered three women with babies in their arms and no car seats.

Bodycam video realized by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows an encounter between Palmdale deputies and a mother holding her child on July 13, 2023.

Eventually, the male driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and the women were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

Recently released bodycam video of the encounter shows Russell yelling while not letting go of her baby. While struggling to detain her, a male deputy is seen punching Russell twice in the face.

Authorities confirmed the woman was still holding the baby at the time.

Russell yells in pain while saying, “You punched me, bro!” She repeatedly says “You’re wrong!” as she’s being handcuffed, the video shows.

The deputy has since been taken off field duty, and the incident is also being investigated by the FBI.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Robert Luna called the incident “unacceptable.”

Yeayo Russell, center, is flanked by her attorneys during a news conference on July 25, 2023.

In a news conference announcing the lawsuit on behalf of Russell and her child, attorney Jamon Hicks said that the use of force could have been avoided all together.

“Once the children were out of the car, there was family on the way to pick up the child, so the Sheriff’s Department could have just easily allowed the child to go with Yeayo’s family and this would have alleviated the need for force and arrest,” Hicks said.

As a result of her arrest, Russell spent four days in jail separated from her baby, who at the time was just weeks old, causing her distress, her attorneys said.

“Hours and hours she had no idea where her child was. Hours and hours she had no idea if her child was OK,” Hicks said.