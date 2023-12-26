The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman last week and then fled the scene.

The crash happened Saturday, Dec. 23, around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gramercy Place in Exposition Park.

Police say a white sedan was traveling westbound on MLK Boulevard when it collided with a female pedestrian pushing a walker.

The driver did not stop or offer help as required by law. Instead, they sped away before emergency crews arrived on scene.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 61-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police say her name is being withheld until her family has been contacted.

Anyone with information about this deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Officer Marlo Lopez Del Haro of the South Traffic Division at 213-359-3552. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

The City of Los Angeles offers a reward program for those who come forward with information related to hit-and-run incidents. Rewards can reach as high as $50,000, city officials said.