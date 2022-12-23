A 26-year-old woman remains on life support, fighting to survive after being shot while driving on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana last Saturday.

Multiple bullets were fired toward Ronni Newt’s vehicle, with one bullet striking her in the head, authorities said.

Instead of spending the holidays with her family, Ronni remains in a coma at a Northridge hospital on Friday night.

“Our daughter may never be the same,” Newt’s mother, Francine Webster, tells KTLA’s Rick Chambers. “She might not make it.”

Ronni’s family is now pleading for anyone to come forward with information on the shooting.

“She came home from work, changed her clothes, was going to hang out with friends for a little while and come back home and we were going to decorate the tree,” said Francine of the night Ronni was shot.

Ronni Newt in a photo provided by family.

California Highway Patrol first received calls of a traffic collision involving a black Audi Sedan on the Northbound 101 Freeway at White Oak Ave around 5:16 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found Ronni slumped over in her car seat with a gunshot wound. Her car was found on the shoulder of the northbound lanes, officials said.

She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital’s trauma center.

“There’s no way on the 101 at five o’clock on a Saturday, that no one saw anything,” said Francine.

“You might have thought it was small, but if you saw anything that was out of the ordinary, with the color of the car, the make of the car, please just call and let us know because that one little thing might help us find out who did this to our daughter,” pleaded Robert Newt, Ronni’s father.

Ronni’s loved ones described her as a free spirit who loved to sing and smile.

“Just an all-around beautiful person,” said Robert. “All the people who know her, they love her. Ronni comes in the room and she lights up the room. She’s just that kind of kid.”

So far, Ronni remains on life support and her family says the prognosis is grim.

“We’re devastated,” said Robert. “Our family is devastated. Whatever the outcome is, we’ll never be the same. It’s been turned upside down.”

Authorities are investigating the events leading up to the shooting and whether Ronni was targeted.

No suspects have been identified and CHP is asking for help from witnesses who may have information about the shooting.

Any dashcam recordings on Dec. 17 from the northbound and southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway from the 405 to Tampa Avenue are being sought. The timeframe is between 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.