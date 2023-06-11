A 26-year-old woman had to be rescued by crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department after falling some 25 feet in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday, authorities announced.

LAFD personnel responded to 3850 N. Barham Blvd. after receiving a 911 call just after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters used a ladder truck, along with a rope system, to lower a litter basket down to the victim after she sustained a possible leg fracture from the fall, according to an LAFD news release. Crews then hoisted the woman back to street level.

LAFD personnel seen here hoisting a woman out of a canyon off Barham Blvd. on June 11, 2023. (Citizen app)

LAFD personnel seen here after bringing the woman to the ground in a litter basket on June 11, 2023. (Citizen app)

LAFD seen here wheeling the female victim on a gurney to an awaiting ambulance on June 11, 2023. (Citizen app)

The woman was then taken to the hospital in fair condition, LAFD said.

The circumstances leading up to the woman’s fall are unclear and authorities did not provide any further details.