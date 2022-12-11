A woman was rescued from a flooded drainage pipe in Ontario on Dec. 11, 2022 (Ontario Fire Department)

A woman was rescued by firefighters in Ontario Sunday after she got stuck in a flooded drainage pipe.

The Ontario Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to the Cucamonga drainage wash near Airport Drive after receive a report of a trapped person.

With the assistance of local police, they were able to locate the woman and strategize her rescue.

The rescue was complex in nature and required firefighters from the department’s heavy rescue team to access her and bring her to safety.

After she was brought back up to the surface, she was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

With heavy rainfall across much of Southern California, many local streams and rivers, as well as ditches and drainage washes, are currently engorged and flowing at dangerous levels.

A man was rescued from the Santa Ana River in Orange County under similar circumstances.

Those who are unhoused or anyone who is out and about to see the rushing waters should avoid swollen rivers and streams as they can be quickly swept away or trapped.