Woman rescued from truck after getting pinned under container loader at Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach is seen on Dec. 9, 2020. (KTLA)

The Long Beach Fire Department rescued a woman on Wednesday who was trapped in a truck that was pinned underneath a container loader at the Port of Long Beach.

Officials responded to the incident just before 8 p.m., according to Jack Crabtree, a public information officer with the department.

Multiple fire engines and a search-and-rescue team worked to extract the woman, who is in her 60s.

“It was just very technical because it was involving two different vehicles that we had to stabilize and cut around to be able to remove her,” said Crabtree.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.