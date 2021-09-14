Woman riding skateboard on street killed in Tarzana hit-and-run

A woman who was riding a skateboard in Tarzana was killed early Tuesday when she was hit by a car that fled the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The woman, who was described as being in her 40s, was on her skateboard riding in the street when she was hit by a silver Toyota Avalon at 6043 N. Tampa Ave. just after 12:30 a.m., according to LAPD.

The car was possibly a 2013 – 2018 model and was identified by police by debris left at the scene.

Police said the car would have heavy front end damage.

Tampa was temporarily closed from Topham to Oxnard Street while investigators were on scene. It reopened just before 6 a.m.