A suspect remains at large after allegedly robbing a woman near a Glendora hiking trail.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery near the Colby Trail in the area of Glendora Mountain Road and Big Dalton Canyon Road around 7 a.m.

The victim, a female hiker, told Glendora police she was robbed at knifepoint by a male suspect. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

Ground crews along with air units from Pasadena Police Department searched the area but were not able to locate the robber.

The suspect is described as a white male standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a blonde/gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dirty white t-shirt, jean shorts and a black hat.

Based on the victim’s description, investigators believe the suspect could be a transient.

No further details were released as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who spots the suspect is advised to avoid any contact and call 911 immediately. Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Glendora police at 626-914-8250.