A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after she ran off a road in Ventura and into the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

The woman was identified as an 18-year-old Ojai resident, according to the Ventura California Highway Patrol.

Authorities with CHP, the fire department, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a solo car crash involving a Mercedes on SR-1 north of Yerba Buena Road at approximately 1:11 p.m.

The woman driving the Mercedes was traveling northbound on SR-1 when she traveled off the west road edge of SR-1 into the Pacific Ocean.

She was able to extract herself from the vehicle and was airlifted to Los Robles Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

It’s unclear what initially caused the woman to crash.

Police say that due to unsafe conditions and the rising tide, the woman’s Mercedes was unable to be recovered. The vehicle will be recovered at a later date when conditions are safer.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to call the CHP Ventura Area office to speak with an investigator at 805-662-2640.