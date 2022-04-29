The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a French bulldog that was stolen from his front yard in Wilmington and sold to an unwitting third party.

The bulldog, named King, was taken from the 700 block of West C Street on Wednesday after the dog’s owner let the pet out in the front yard, police said in a press release.

When the owner checked on king “a few minutes later, he was missing,” police said, and a review of security camera footage showed a man on a skateboard had reached over the fence and stolen the dog.

The thief was arrested within 24 hours, police said, but he had already sold the dog for $20.

“The suspect had approached the citizen at a hardware store parking lot and told the citizen that he had found the dog but was unable to provide the dog a good home,” the release said.

The person who bought the dog did not commit a crime, but “the owner is devastated and would appreciate any help in getting her dog returned to her,” police added.

Anyone with information on the recovery or whereabouts of King should contact Officer Davenport at 310-726-7845 during business hours or LAPD Harbor Station at 310-726-7701 at any time.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.