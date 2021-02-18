Woman sentenced for stealing more than $100K from Moorpark elementary school booster club

Jennifer Leporati, 47, is seen in an undated photo from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A Thousand Oaks woman was sentenced for embezzling funds from the booster club of a Moorpark elementary school, officials announced Thursday.

Jennifer (Jenna) Leporati, 47, was sentenced to serve 28 months in the Ventura County Jail, followed by 32 months of supervised probation, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

She was also ordered to pay $158,443 in restitution to the parent-run booster club of the Flory Academy of Sciences and Technology School.

In November 2020, Leporati pleaded guilty to four felony counts of grand theft and one count of creating false evidence. She also admitted to stealing more than $100,000 and being released on bail after she created the false evidence.

From February 2017 to April 2019, Leporati embezzled money raised by the school’s booster club, the DA’s office said. At the time, she was the treasurer of the club and had access to the funds.

Volunteers hosted various events to raise money to support the school’s STEM program and help compensate STEM teachers.

Leporati admitted to writing unauthorized checks to herself and others, as well as stealing cash that was raised at charity events.

And in September 2020, Leporati was caught submitting a falsified COVID-19 test result to have her court case continue.