Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison in Long Beach DUI crash that killed man, injured another

A Lakewood woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after entering a no contest plea in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a man and injured another earlier this year, officials announced Monday.

Charlette Anne Colton, 50, pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury within 10 years of another DUI with admitted great bodily injury and hit-and-run causing death or serious injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She was convicted of DUI in 2012 and was previously facing a murder charge and life in prison.

The incident occurred on March 24. Colton was driving her 2000 Dodge Caravan west along Del Amo Boulevard near Locust Avenue when it struck the back of a 1996 Honda Accord, Long Beach police said at the time.

The Accord was pushed forward and sideswiped a parked vehicle before fatally striking Bryan Bogan, 61, and injuring a 71-year-old man who were standing in the No. 3 lane of Del Amo Boulevard.

The second pedestrian was left in critical condition after the impact crushed his leg, officials said.

Colton then left the scene on foot. Prosecutors said she had a blood alcohol concentration of at least .20% — more than two times the legal limit — at the time of the deadly crash.

She was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison, and a restitution hearing was set for Oct. 26.