Woman sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting of man found dead in Harbor Gateway backyard

A woman is detained outside a home in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood in connection with a homicide investigation on Sept. 12, 2018. (KTLA)

A 41-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in state prison for fatally shooting a man whose body was found in a Harbor Gateway backyard in 2018, officials said.

Kristen Olson, aka Kristen King Olson, of Gardena, pleaded no contest on June 25 to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a gun use allegation, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Olson was renting a room in Royce Leon Lanham’s home, and she allegedly shot and killed the 62-year-old man sometime between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, 2018, the DA’s Office said.

Lanham’s body was discovered on Sept. 12, 2018, in the yard of his home on the 800 block of 173rd Street, wrapped in tarp. The body was on a dolly with a shovel next to it and a newly dug grave, officials said.

Police found the body after receiving a report of a woman apparently trying to dispose of a body, officials said.

Neighbors told KTLA at the time that they believed Lanham had been trying to evict Olson due to possible drug use.