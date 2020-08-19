Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading to hit-and-run crash that killed man in DTLA

A still from surveillance video released by LAPD on May 14, 2020 shows a driver next to a white vehicle.

A 59-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles in May, officials said Wednesday.

Maria Perez, of Bell Gardens, pleaded no contest to hit-and-run driving resulting in death in connection with the May 7 incident that left Byern Smith, 51, dead, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Perez hit Byern near Seventh and Lawrence streets, officials said. Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department a week after the crash captured the driver of a white Scion xB striking the victim and swerving, but not stopping to help. The driver then pulled over at Gladys Avenue and Sixth Street and exited the vehicle, but went back inside and drove off.

Perez was arrested May 17, after an LAPD sergeant spotted her white 2005 Scion xB near Gladys Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown L.A.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

She faced five years in prison for the original charges but was sentenced to three years as a result of the plea, according to the DA’s Office.