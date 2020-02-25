Woman sentenced to probation, fined $2,000 after smuggling endangered rhino horns in O.C. scheme

A female black rhinoceros one of three individuals about to the translocated, stands in a transport crate, in Nairobi National Park, on June 26, 2018. (Tony Karumba / AFP/Getty Images)

A woman convicted of participating in an Orange County-based scheme to smuggle the horns of endangered black rhinoceroses across the globe was sentenced this week to three years’ probation and a $2,000 fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nhu Mai Nguyen’s probation period includes one year of home detention, authorities said. She also was ordered to forfeit 100 blocks of gold and $9,000 in cash seized from a safety deposit box, according to a document signed by Central Court District Judge Christina A. Snyder.

Nguyen told Snyder through a translator Monday, “I know that what I’ve done is wrong. If your honor would forgive me for what I did,” City News Service reported.

Nguyen’s attorney, Mona Soo Hoo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

