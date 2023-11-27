LOS ANGELES – A woman suffered serious injuries after an attempted purse snatching led to her being dragged by a suspect’s vehicle, authorities said.

The incident took place in the parking lot outside the Costco in the City of Industry at 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry Station.

The 26-year-old victim was loading items into her car when another car pulled up, police said. A suspect then jumped out and attempted to take her purse.

“She held on and was dragged about 50 yards onto Hanover Road where she fell off,” an LASD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA.

She was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in critical condition with head trauma, but she is “not death imminent,” authorities said.

A total of two suspects were involved in the attempted robbery. Their vehicle was described as a dark-colored Infiniti QX60.

The suspects may have also broken into another vehicle in the same parking lot.

Deputies are holding evidence from that break-in, LASD said.