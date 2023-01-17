A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona late Monday, police said.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

The victim was trying to cross Indian Hill when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim “severely injured” in lanes of traffic and the driver had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she remains in serious or grave condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department’s traffic services bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909- 620-2048.