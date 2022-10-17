LAPD officers released a photo of a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman severely injured in Westlake on Oct. 1, 2022.

A woman wound up in the intensive care unit after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westlake earlier this month, police said Monday.

The crash occurred Oct. 1 when the 22-year-old victim was crossing the street at the intersection of 8th and Carondelet streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A dark-colored, possibly gray Toyota Tacoma was heading west on 8th Street when the driver struck the pedestrian, knocking her down.

The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or herself, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU with severe injuries.

Police released video of the crash and the truck involved in the crash.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or 31480@lapd.online.