A woman serving a life sentence for killing her mother in the early 2000s has been sentenced to seven additional years in prison after she admitted to running a fraud ring that stole more than $1.5 million from California’s unemployment insurance programs.

Natalie DeMola, 38, was serving her sentence at the California Institution for Women in Corona for killing her mother in 2001. DeMola, who was 16 at the time, conspired with her then-boyfriend and a third person to kill her mother.

She’s been serving a life sentence in state prison since her conviction for first-degree murder in 2005.

That prison is where she apparently began her operation, working with some fellow inmates to defraud California UI benefits, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeMola and her fellow inmates used other people’s identities to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic, netting herself and her co-conspirators more than $1.5 million. The theft victims were not eligible for benefits because many were either unemployed, retired or currently incarcerated, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In March, DeMola admitted to her role in the scheme, pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, three counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Because these crimes are federal offenses, DeMola will have to serve her sentence in federal prison. The federal sentence will run consecutive to her state prison sentence, meaning she’ll begin serving the seven years if and when she is released from state prison on her murder conviction.

She is eligible for parole from state prison in 2026, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors accused DeMola of making “a cost-benefit analysis,” and deciding that the “money and influence … that she stood to gain was worth the additional penalties she faced if she were caught.”

She’s been ordered to pay $933,181 in restitution for her role in the scheme. In total, the DOJ secured 13 guilty pleas in the wide-ranging case.

DeMola was convicted of murdering her mother, who was found brutally beaten inside her Corona home in April 2001. Their escape was short-lived after DeMola ran a stop sign while fleeing the scene and was involved in a collision. She and her boyfriend received life sentences, while their acquaintance received a 25-year sentence.