The LAPD provided this photo of a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Aug. 13, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a “box style” vehicle similar to a Kia Soul or Honda Element after a hit-and-run left a person severely injured in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

At about 3:45 a.m. at 27th Street and Griffith Avenue, a woman riding a mini motorized “pocket bike” was hit by the vehicle, which also could be similar to a Scion xB or Nissan Cube, according to a press release from the LAPD.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with severe but not life-threatening injuries.

The LAPD released footage of the suspected vehicle, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding the car and its driver. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension, conviction or resolution through civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

Calls can also be placed to 213-833-3746 or, during non-business hours and on weekends, to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3427).

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.