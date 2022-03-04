Woman severely injured, dog missing after hit-and-run crash in DTLA; driver tells victim he is leaving scene

LAPD released these images of Sandra Martin and her dog Little Man on March 4, 2022.

A woman was left severely injured and her dog is missing after she was struck and physically dragged by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles late last month, police said.

The driver allegedly said “I sure am” after being asked by the victim if he was leaving the scene of the crash, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 2:55 a.m. Feb. 28 as the victim, 61-year-old Sandra Martin, was crossing the 100 block of East Fourth Street. A four-door passenger that was traveling in reverse struck Martin, who was knocked to the ground.

The driver allegedly stopped the vehicle, stepped out and “pulled her out from under the vehicle” before walking back to his vehicle, police said.

“Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked by Martin if he was leaving, and his response was, ‘I’m sure am,’” police said.

The driver then took off from the scene without helping the victim.

The driver is described as being a Black man, about 25 to 30 years old, with a thin build and weighs about 170 to 190 pounds. Police did not have any further description of the vehicle.

Matin was taken to hospital with severe injuries that require surgery.

She is asking for the public’s help finding her brown long-hair Chihuahua-terrier named Little Man, who she was carrying when the crash occurred.

Police on Friday released surveillance video of the crash, along with a picture of Little Man.

LAPD also shared a video of Martin in a hospital bed pleading with the driver to turn himself in.

Anyone with information about the driver or the dog can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online.