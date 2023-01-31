Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Culver City park late last year.

The attack occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, at Kenneth Hahn Park at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the adult female victim was walking at the park when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, authorities released a sketch of the attacker who is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old with hazel eyes, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches in height with a medium build.

Detectives say he has possible skin discoloration on the right side of his face and was wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogger pants at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).