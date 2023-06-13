Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on Tuesday while hiking at a popular Riverside trail.

Riverside Police responded to reports of an alleged sexual assault at the Mount Rubidoux trail around 4:46 a.m.

The victim said she was entering the trail near San Andreas and Glenwood Avenues when a male suspect approached her and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s, according to police. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Detectives from the sexual assault unit along with specialists from the forensics unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Suarez at 951-353-7120 or email DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov. Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or submitted through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.

To remain safe while walking alone, authorities offer these tips:

-Make sure someone you trust knows your plans.

-Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you, especially when it is dark.

-Be aware of locations and situations which could make you vulnerable to crime, such as alleys and dark parking lots.

-Whenever possible, go with a friend.

-Walk closest to the curb, avoid doorways, bushes, and alleys where someone could hide.

-Walk confidently and at a steady pace.

-Make eye contact with people when walking.

-Always bring your phone with you, but try to keep your hands free.

-If you carry a purse, hold it securely between your arm and body.

-Don’t let yourself get distracted.