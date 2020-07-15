Woman shot, 3-year-old uninjured in Lancaster gas station robbery; attackers sought

Investigators are searching for at least two men involved in an armed robbery at a Lancaster gas station that left a woman injured early Wednesday, officials said.

A toddler inside the victim’s car did not get hurt in the incident that happened at the Mobil gas station on East Avenue I and Challenger Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lancaster station deputies received a call about the attack just before 1 a.m., Lt. Clinton Skaggs told KTLA. The officers arrived to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 3-year-old boy inside the car with her, the lieutenant said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives determined that a robbery had occurred, and they believe that at least two men fled the scene in a vehicle.

Video from the scene shows a Jeep SUV by a gas pump, its driver’s window shattered and the door stained with traces of blood. Family members appeared to pick up the child as deputies assessed the scene.

Surveillance footage may have captured the incident, Skaggs said.

The incident remains under investigation.