Woman shot after following alleged hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Viejo; suspect in custody

A woman who witnessed a hit-and-run crash in Mission Viejo and followed the alleged suspect vehicle was injured after being shot by the driver Sunday night, officials said.

The truck was reported by multiple callers to be driving erratically minutes before it crashed into a vehicle at La Paz Road and Marguerite Parkway just after 7:40 p.m., according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department news release.

After the collision, the truck drove off and was followed by one witness into a business plaza in the area of La Paz and Commerce Center, the release read.

The truck’s driver shot at the witness as she drove by, sheriff’s officials said. She was struck in the foot but is expected to survive.

Deputies set up a perimeter with the help of sheriff’s air support and K-9 units to find the assailant, who fled the shooting. He was apprehended on a hillside after law enforcement received information from two good Samaritans, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, investigators said.

No further information was released, including the identity of the person in custody and details about the initial crash.