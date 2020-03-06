Woman shot and killed after argument in Harbor Gateway

Police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 6, 2020. (KTLA)

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed following an argument and physical altercation in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 127th Street after getting reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The woman was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman had been involved in a physical altercation with at least one person in the parking lot of a nearby business, Capt. Emada Tingirides said.

The altercation then at some point moved to the courtyard, where the victim was shot multiple times, the captain said.

Two people wearing black hoodies were seen running away from the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspects and no further details were immediately available.

Police urged any witnesses with information about the killing to call homicide detectives at 323-786-5102.