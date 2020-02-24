Woman Shot and Wounded at Cudahy Discount Store; Suspect Search Ongoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies sought an attacker who shot a woman in the head inside a Cudahy discount store on Sunday, officials said.

The woman was hospitalized in unknown condition, but conscious, following the shooting, which took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Super 98 Cent Store at Atlantic Avenue and Santa Ana Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Officials set up a search perimeter to seek the shooter, described as wearing all-black clothing.

It initially appeared that the victim was an employee of the business, and that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, officials said. The investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

33.961325 -118.184907