Crime tape blocks off an intersection in Covina where an armed woman was shot by an LASD deputy on Nov. 26, 2022 (Key News)

A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday.

It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, but confirmed it was investigating the shooting of a woman by a deputy. The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital in unclear condition.

A witness told an independent video journalist at the scene that, prior to the shooting, the woman was standing in the roadway swinging a large metal object at approaching cars.

When a deputy’s vehicle approached, the woman began swinging at the car, breaking the back windshield, the witness said. She then turned her attention to the deputy.

The witness described the moments leading up to the shooting, which she said was as many as three shots being fired.

“He was backing up and she was coming at him and he was saying, ‘stop, stop,’ and then three shots,” the witness said.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LACrimestoppers.org.

Whenever a shooting takes place involving an LASD deputy and a suspect, multiple investigations begin, including by the Homicide Bureau and the Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The investigations receive oversight from the California Inspector General’s Office and the findings are reviewed by multiple law enforcement and legal bodies to determine if the shooting was legally justified.