Woman shot by police after stabbing her 10-year-old son in South L.A.

A woman was shot by police after they say she was holding her son hostage in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.

Officers responded to a call about a woman who was alleged to have a mental illness and was armed with a knife at a residence on the 200 block of 52nd Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who was threatening to harm her 10-year-old son and “subsequently barricaded herself and the child inside the residence,” LAPD said.

Officers attempted to communicate with the woman to de-escalate the situation, and a mental evaluation unit arrived to ask the woman to safely surrender, but she refused, police said.

At one point, police officers saw through a side window that the woman had started stabbing her son, which is “when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD said.

Police said the shooting occurred after officers entered the residence and tried to rescue the hostage son. The mother was struck by the gunfire and was taken into custody. She was also taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for her gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition as of Friday night.

The boy had sustained multiple stab wounds from the incident and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Friday night.

The woman’s knife was recovered at the scene and booked for evidence.

The identities of the mother and son were not released, and no further information was immediately available as the incident remains under active investigation.