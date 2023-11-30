A woman who officers say was attacking a man with a knife was shot by police in Koreatown late Wednesday night.

An assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue around 11 p.m.

“Arriving officers saw a woman attacking a man with a knife and an Officer Involved Shooting occurred,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Thursday morning.

A woman is detained in Koreatown on Nov. 29, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz said officers responded with force because someone’s life was in danger.

“The goal is to preserve life, so officers … stopped the suspect from possibly, you know, killing this individual,” Ruiz said.

The suspect, who is in her 20s, was struck by the gunfire and taken into custody.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Video showed a woman arguing with officers at the scene as she was being detained.

The victim sustained minor cuts and was treated and released at the scene.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect, and the motive for the altercation, was unknown, police said.

Investigators did find a knife at the scene and recovered it for evidence.

No officers were injured during the incident.