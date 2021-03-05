Woman shot, critically wounded while sitting in car in South L.A.

Police investigate a shooting in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on March 5, 2021. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was shot and critically wounded while sitting in her car in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Avalon Boulevard.

The victim, said to be a woman in her 30s, was arguing with an unknown suspect as she sat in her vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

At some point during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Video from the scene showed Los Angeles Fire Department personnel loading a person into an ambulance.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, the spokesperson said.

What appeared to be a bullet hole could be seen in the driver’s side door of a vehicle being investigated by police.

It was unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the confrontation.