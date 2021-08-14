Woman shot during robbery in Rosemead: LASD

A woman was shot in a robbery attempt in Rosemead Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple Station.
The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. during a robbery of Kev’s Liquor Store in the 9400 block of Valley Blvd., police said.
The woman injuries are not life-threatening, and she was taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center for treatment.
There is no description yet for the suspect, who is still outstanding, police said.
In the meantime, traffic in the area has been impacted by the investigation, police said.