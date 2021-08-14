Woman shot during robbery in Rosemead: LASD

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page. (LASD)

A woman was shot in a robbery attempt in Rosemead Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple Station.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. during a robbery of Kev’s Liquor Store in the 9400 block of Valley Blvd., police said.

The woman injuries are not life-threatening, and she was taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center for treatment.

There is no description yet for the suspect, who is still outstanding, police said.

In the meantime, traffic in the area has been impacted by the investigation, police said.

Temple Station is conducting a crime investigation in the 9400 block of Valley Bl. in the city of Rosemead.

Eastbound traffic between Rio Hondo Av. and Temple City Bl. on Valley Boulevard is affected. Please plan an alternate route.

Thank you. — LASD Temple Station (@TEMLASD) August 15, 2021