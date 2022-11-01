A woman was shot in the back after an argument broke out at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night.

The shooting was reported at the private party located in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive.

Investigators believe the incident began as an argument between attendees of the party, which was being held outdoors.

At some point gunfire broke out and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back, police confirmed at the scene.

The unidentified victim was in stable condition following the shooting.

Four people, including two men and two women, were in custody but it was unclear if the shooter was male or female.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

Police said they have responded to shootings in the area before.