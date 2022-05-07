A woman was found dead early Saturday morning at a south Los Angeles homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Firestone area around 2:30 a.m. On scene they found a woman unconscious on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

The shooting is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.