Woman shot by deputies responding to burglary call in Lake Forest had gun, O.C. Sheriff’s Dept. says

Authorities say a woman shot by deputies responding to a burglary call in Lake Forest Wednesday morning was holding a gun and refused to drop it.

A call was made about 1 a.m. reporting a burglary in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Carrie Braun.

Arriving deputies contacted a woman across the street from the original residence who appeared to be holding a gun.

The woman was given multiple commands to drop the gun before deputies opened fire but had refused, Braun said.

The unidentified woman, described only as an Asian female in her late 20s, was taken to a local hospital.

A tweet by the Sheriff’s Department indicated the woman had died following the shooting, but Braun clarified the tweet, saying the woman’s condition was unknown.

The Sheriff’s Department also posted a picture of a gun they said was located at the scene.

No injuries to the deputies or the homeowner were reported.

(2/2) Deputies gave numerous commands to the woman to drop the gun, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The female is an Asian woman in her late 20s and was transported to the hospital. A gun was located at the scene. pic.twitter.com/sqMMHymlqM — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) June 24, 2020