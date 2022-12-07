A woman in her early-to-mid-30s was shot and killed in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

After being wounded multiple times, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.