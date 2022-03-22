A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood.

Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called to the scene to assist, police said.

The suspected shooter was not at the scene when police arrived. Police described the suspect vehicle as a late-model four-door sedan with darks windows. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after having turned off of Normandie Avenue.

The woman’s condition was unclear as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.