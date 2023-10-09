A woman was shot multiple times on the 6th Street Bridge early Monday.

The woman, whose age and name have not been released, was shot around 12:20 a.m. on the bridge that connects Boyle Heights and the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been identified and no description of them was available, but witnesses told police they fled in a silver sedan.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.