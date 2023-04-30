A woman in her 20s was shot in Lakewood Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at a Walmart located at 2770 Carson Street around 11 a.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear what may have led up to the shooting and whether it happened inside or outside of the store. Video of the scene showed a large presence of first responders in the parking lot, where a portion of the area had been cordoned off with crime-scene tape while authorities investigated.

Authorities respond to a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood Walmart April 30, 2023. (Citizen app)

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby trauma center by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The shooting is under investigation. Authorities with LASD’s Lakewood Station did not provide any details about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.