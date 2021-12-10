Woman shot on 210 Fwy in Pasadena, drives self to hospital: CHP

A woman drove herself to Huntington Memorial Hospital after she was struck by gunfire on the 210 Freeway on Dec. 9, 2021. (KTLA)

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena on Thursday and drove herself to a nearby hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was struck by gunfire in the face and arm at about 7:30 p.m. as she was traveling eastbound on the 210 Freeway from Lincoln Avenue, according to the CHP.

The woman drove herself to Huntington Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, authorities added.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CHP Detective M. Yasutake at 323-644-9550.