A woman was shot multiple times in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who is believed to be about 25 years old, was shot in the 1300 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., according to Lt. Lemos of the Pasadena Police Department.

She is currently at a hospital undergoing treatment, though her condition remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information was available, Lemos said.