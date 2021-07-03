Woman shot while sitting in her car in Echo Park, LAPD says

An LAPD patrol vehicle is seen in May 2017. (KTLA)

A woman in her 20s was shot while sitting in a car parked in Echo Park early Saturday, police said.

Shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle that drove up to the woman as she sat in the passenger seat of her vehicle in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street about 2 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lopez said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. She was not homeless, Lopez said.

There’s no description of the shooter, and police are asking witnesses to call LAPD.