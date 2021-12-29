Woman shot, wounded by sheriff’s deputy in Carson

A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was shot by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Carson Wednesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot at about 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Dominguez Street, the department announced.

Deputies from the Carson station were responding to a reported family disturbance, when a woman in her 20s emerged from a home “armed with a knife in hand and a firearm in the other hand,” the department said.

Despite “several verbal commands” to drop the knife and gun, “she refused to comply,” the Sheriff’s Department added.

“At one point, the suspect pointed the firearm at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the release read. “The suspect was struck several times in the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital, where she is in fair condition.”

No one else was injured, and the gun and knife were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.