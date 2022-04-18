A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while sleeping on a sidewalk in Wilmington, police said Monday.

The fatal collision happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on E Street.

A white four-door GMC SUV traveling on E Street ran off the road and struck the sleeping woman, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The driver then got out of the SUV and got into another car, described as a Nissan Altima, according to LAPD.

The Altima fled eastbound on E Street and left the woman and the SUV on the sidewalk.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help identifying the driver responsible for the fatal collision.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who can provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

LAPD has not identified the woman and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Officers Antonio Hurd or Marlo Lopez Del Haro at 323-421-2500.